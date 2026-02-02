Bill Gates Had One Issue With HBO's Silicon Valley

One of the more impressive aspects of HBO's "Silicon Valley" is that the show managed to be incredibly funny with a premise that, at first glance, doesn't exactly seem ripe for comedy. The show centers on a ragtag group of friends who form a tech startup and try to navigate the intricacies and politics of Silicon Valley. It doesn't have the traditional trappings of a laugh out loud comedy series, but thanks to brilliant casting and sharp comedic writing, the show remains one of the best TV comedies of the last decade.

A driving force behind the show's popularity is that it managed to be funny while also providing a realistic portrayal of startup culture in Silicon Valley. In fact, the show resonated so heavily with the tech community that Bill Gates, a few years ago, wrote a blog post arguing that if you "really want to understand how Silicon Valley works today," you have to watch the show.

Gates' blog post was mostly a glowing review of the show, but the Microsoft co-founder did have one specific gripe. Specifically, Gates writes that the show's depiction of Hooli was perhaps too exaggerated. In the show, Hooli is largely believed to be a comedic spoof of Google. The company is depicted as being a bit out of touch and lacking in vision, creativity, and engineering prowess.

And this is where Gates takes a minor issue with the show.

"'Silicon Valley' gives you the impression that small companies like Pied Piper are mostly capable while big companies like Hooli are mostly inept," Gates writes. "Although I'm obviously biased, my experience is that small companies can be just as inept, and the big ones have the resources to invest in deep research and take a long-term point of view that smaller ones can't afford."