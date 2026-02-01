Jake Gyllenhaal Regrets Starring In A Controversial 2010 Fantasy Movie

In retrospect, Mike Newell's 2010 "Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time" may seem like one of those early misguided video game adaptations that completely missed the mark. But the truth is, the Jake Gyllenhaal-led action-fantasy was a step in the right direction, compared to earlier attempts at turning games into spectacles like 2007's "Hitman" or 2008's "Max Payne" on the big screen. "Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time" at least resembled the vibe of the source material despite failing to recreate the IP's essence in another medium. That said, the movie was undeniably a far cry from successful game adaptations like "The Last of Us."

It was way too generic and lifeless, ignoring most of the strengths that made the games a thrilling and singular adventure. Looking back, Gyllenhaal seems to agree, and he kind of regrets picking the role that wasn't really meant for him. In a 2019 interview with Yahoo Entertainment, the "Spider-Man: Far From Home" actor admitted that the part of Dastan wasn't the right fit for him.

The most obvious reason is that the main character was of Iranian descent, not white. Gyllenhaal said, "I think I learned a lot from that movie in that I spend a lot of time trying to be very thoughtful about the roles that I pick and why I'm picking them. And you're bound to slip up and be like, 'That wasn't right for me,' or 'That didn't fit perfectly.' There have been a number of roles like that. And then a number of roles that do."