Die Hard With A Vengeance's Forgotten Alternate Ending Is Completely Absurd

John McTiernan's "Die Hard with a Vengeance," the second sequel to the director's beloved and fan-dubbed Christmas action film "Die Hard," is easily one of the best, if not the best entry in the franchise. Adding Samuel L. Jackson's Zeus as a comic relief to Bruce Willis' hard-headed, tough, and resourceful John McClane was maybe the greatest thing that ever happened to the film series between 1988 and 2013. But the third installment also featured the franchise's savviest and most cunning villain, Simon Gruber (played by the terrific Jeremy Irons), a German terrorist and older brother of Alan Rickman's Hans Gruber from the first movie.

In the original ending, Simon gets his comeuppance in the finale from McClane as he shoots a power line outside a warehouse to cut into and derail the helicopter Simon is shooting from, which ultimately blows up in spectacular fashion. What many might not know (or might have forgotten), however, is that "Die Hard with a Vengeance" had a second and utterly bonkers ending, too.

In this alternate ending, we learn that Simon escaped after successfully stealing the gold he was after, and he's hiding somewhere in Europe. McClane tracks him down in Hungary and forces him to play an alternate version of Simon Says, renamed McClane Says. It's essentially Russian roulette with a rocket launcher that our hero altered by removing its directional indicators so they couldn't tell which way the weapon would fire. After giving him a few riddles that Simon cracks rather quickly, he gets the last one wrong, and McClane holds him at gunpoint to pull the trigger after spinning the launcher multiple times. Simon turns the weapon once more and shoots himself dead. Game over. "Yippee-ki-yay, motherf***er."