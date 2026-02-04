You Can Build A Personal AI Chatbot Using Raspberry Pi - Here's How

In order to kick this project off, you'll need to secure a Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W ($14.99), Whisplay HAT for Raspberry Pi Zero extension board ($35.99), and a PiSugar 3 1200mAh Raspberry Pi Zero Battery ($39.99), but you can find all three on Amazon. You'll also need a microSD card to store the device's software image, which must be at least 16GB, along with a PC that can run the Raspberry Pi Imager app (which supports Windows, macOS, and Linux) in order to prep the card for use in your Raspberry Pi.

What's great about this project is that it assembles relatively easily, since the Whisplay HAT connects directly to the Pi's header, same as the PiSugar 3 battery on the flipside. From here, you'll want to flash your microSD card with the initial firmware using the imaging app, setting up your Wi-Fi information in the process. At this point, your AI chatbot device will power on, and from here, you can wirelessly connect to the device to push the rest of the needed drivers to get the Whisplay HAT screen and AI chatbot functionality up and running.

Best of all, there's ample documentation available for anyone interested in this project. From tutorial videos (like the one at the top of this section) to detailed GitHub pages for the Whisplay HAT screen, the PiSugar Battery, as well as chatbot documentation. So you're covered on detailed directions, and since this is definitely a project that leans hard on affordability at around $100 all-in, dipping your toe into the Raspberry Pi hobbyist world won't be a strain on your wallet.