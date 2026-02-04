5 Places You Can't Legally Fly A Drone In The US

One of the first responsibilities you learn as a drone pilot is to give other forms of aircraft, especially commercial, a very wide berth. Because they are so small, it's difficult for a large airplane to differentiate a drone from other planes and avoid crossing paths, which could result in dangerous collisions. It's for this reason that airports are one of the primary no-fly zones for drone operators.

Most airports are considered controlled airspace by necessity, as tower operators need to know who's flying where in order to keep everyone safe. Operating a drone within this airspace is forbidden outright, and even operating near that space requires an official authorization, which usually comes with altitude restrictions.

Technically, there are locations that aren't considered controlled airspace, like a remote or private airport. You are allowed to operate a drone near these areas without prior authorization. However, you must stay below 400 feet at all times, and it's on you to be aware of incoming air traffic and yield the right of way. You can identify controlled airspace on the FAA's B4UFLY service if you're not sure.