The Future Of Pain Relief May Come From Wearable Tech - Here's How

Living with chronic pain can be debilitating. Routine medications are common in pain management, but they often come with their own side effects. Opioid addiction is a significant public health concern that Netflix covered in "Painkiller," a limited series from 2023. But the future of pain relief doesn't just lie in opioids. It might also involve wearable tech.

Wearable health technology is slated to revolutionize the future of pain relief by using machine learning algorithms and electrical impulses to manage pain. Such devices aren't just designed for chronic pain sufferers, though. They can also relieve frustrating everyday aches and pains that impact mobility and quality of life. Wearable health tech can be placed on the body as needed, although alternatives in the form of surgical implants may be less bulky and easier to use for some patients.

Pills, therapy, and continuous doctor visits can be overwhelming and depressing for those dealing with chronic pain. In contrast, innovations in wearable health tech could change the entire landscape of pain relief. Research into these types of devices has already demonstrated positive effects for patients.