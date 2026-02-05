There's A Reason Why Smart Light Bulbs Are So Cheap

Smart light bulbs are convenient, aesthetically pleasing, and surprisingly cheap, but there's a reason these seemingly luxurious bulbs are so affordable compared to other IoT devices. The popular phrase, "if you aren't paying for the product, you are the product," applies here in a potentially sinister way. In a paper published in Forensic Science International, Dr. Pankaj Sharma and Professor Lalit K. Awasthi explain the security risks of smart bulbs, which introduce the implications of spying and data collection using these devices.

When you set up a smart lighting system, you use smart light bulbs that have a chip inside them to enable wireless communication with other devices. These lights connect to a smart home management app or AI assistant, giving you the power to automate, remotely control, or change the colors of your lighting.

However, the aforementioned chips are just small, basic processors in an otherwise normal light bulb. Not only are the component parts relatively cheap, but they are also exploitable for the sake of extracting user data.