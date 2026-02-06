3D-Printing Robots Might Help Solve The Housing Crisis - Here's How

The technology used to 3D print houses is very similar to the popular desktop 3D printers. The machines are huge, and they use a special concrete mixture that's extruded through the nozzle. It follows a specific design pattern and builds the house one layer of concrete at a time. It doesn't need the traditional wooden frame to build walls and other structural elements. The joints and gaps in the walls are minimal. The computer is guiding the building process with G-Code, a programming language that tells the printer how to move and which path to follow.

When we think of 3D printing, we tend to think of plastic filament or resin. But 3D-printed houses are made of concrete, which has many advantages over traditional materials such as wood and gypsum. It's durable and it can resist fire, pests, mold, and bad weather. Also, concrete walls can easily reduce the energy used to cool and heat the house.

That said, these are not the only advantages of 3D-printed houses. Perhaps the most important one is the reduced construction cost. Yes, the machines that are doing the work are extremely expensive. One machine can easily cost as much as 1.5 million dollars. However, 3D printers are extremely efficient, and they'll put only as much concrete as is needed. There's no construction waste because even the concrete leftovers can be repurposed. Labor costs drop too because fewer workers are needed on the building site and it doesn't take long to finish a project. Europe's biggest 3D-printed building took only 140 hours of printing time. Projects like that have already demonstrated that the material and labor efficiencies of 3D printing can reduce house costs well below traditional construction prices.