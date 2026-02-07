Xiaomi Mijia Smart Audio Glasses Review: Not That Smart, But Still A Solid Option

You'll get three frame options with the Mijia Smart Audio Glasses: Titanium, Pilot-Style, and Browline. I've been wearing the Browline version, and they look quite good — like actual glasses rather than a tech product, despite the slightly thicker arms.

What kind of eye protection you get depends on which frame you pick. Pilot-Style comes with UV400 lenses blocking 99.99% of UV rays, while Titanium and Browline give you 25% blue light protection instead. No transition lenses here.

Size-wise, there's some variation across frames, but temple length stays at 155mm with a slim 5mm profile. Frame width runs 145-147mm, lens width 54-56mm. The point is, these aren't overly bulky — which is a nice change from what some competitors are doing.

Build quality is mostly solid. The arms are primarily built from plastic and can feel slightly cheap at times, but not overly so. With normal, careful use, these should hold up fine. Xiaomi says the hinges can handle 15,000 flexes thanks to piano-wire construction, and there's an IP54 rating for dust and splashes. Don't take them swimming, obviously, but a little rain won't kill them.

Inside the box are the glasses, a soft carrying bag, and a charging harness. There's no charging adapter or USB-C cable. The charging system uses a harness that clips onto both arms with magnetic connectors. It's not as slick as some competitors with their dedicated docks, but once you figure out the magnetic attachment, it's easy enough to deal with.