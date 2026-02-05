SpaceX Is Using Starlink To Make Low Earth Orbit Safer For Everyone

Space is filled with garbage. More specifically, the low Earth orbit, where most satellites and space equipment spend their time. NASA estimates that there are nearly 6,000 tons of material in low Earth orbit. The European Space Agency gives similar numbers, stating that over the course of 60 years of space activities, it has resulted in about 56,450 tracked objects in orbit, with 28,160 still there and being tracked by the US Space Surveillance Network. That debris poses a threat to future space exploration missions because it can result in collisions or damage to passing craft, but also to objects already in orbit, like satellites we use for communication and other information gathering. It gets even worse year after year with more launches and more debris left behind. There really hasn't been an answer to the problem besides avoiding it whenever possible, until now.

SpaceX is launching the Stargaze Situational Awareness System (SSA), a technology designed to enhance the safety and sustainability of low Earth orbit operations. More importantly, SSA's screening data will be available for free to the broader satellite operator community.

The important bit is that Stargaze will significantly increase detection capabilities for orbiting debris and objects thanks to more rapid polling — SpaceX estimates "continuous observations" at approximately 30 million transits daily across a fleet of 30,000 star trackers. Conventional ground-based systems only track a limited number of times per day and are plagued by other challenges, like volatile space weather, making debris very difficult to keep an eye on.

Starlink ephemeris — tables of trajectories for astronomical objects — will be shared every hour throughout the day. That will help other satellite operators track debris, use the information to avoid collisions and risky events and essentially make Earth's orbit safer. But there's another potential benefit here.