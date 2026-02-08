Litter-Robot 5 Pro Review: Fancy Features With Too Many Bugs

At its core, the Litter-Robot 5 Pro uses a sifting system that rotates the globe, separates waste from clean litter, and drops the clumps into that sealed drawer underneath. The fifth-generation model is said to run quieter than the Litter-Robot 4, and it does — though I didn't find it to be a huge change in how I felt about its operation in day-to-day life. The Litter-Robot 4 was already plenty quiet. Safety features include automatic stops if a cat jumps in mid-cycle, so you don't have to worry about any injuries.

One thing to keep in mind is the fact that the Litter-Robot needs clumping, non-clay litter to work properly. If you're loyal to a litter that doesn't fit those requirements, you'll either need to make a switch or look at other options.

The system does what it's supposed to do, but I ran into way more issues than I did with the Litter-Robot 4. Motor issues popped up regularly even though the unit wasn't overfilled, and the sensors kept detecting "extended scale activity" when no cat was anywhere near the robot. This meant manually resetting the device, and it happened at least once a week during testing. The unit was on a flat, stable surface, so I can't blame the environment.

These reliability problems are frustrating because they take away from the idea of an automatic system that you don't have to maintain, like you do a standard litter box. An automatic litter box that needs regular manual intervention isn't really all that automatic. Often, if the failures happened at night, I would miss notifications about failures and not know about issues until I smelled that the Litter-Robot hadn't been running for a while.

The built-in camera is new for the Pro model, and it's a cool idea. You can check on your cat remotely and theoretically keep an eye on their behavior. In practice, I didn't find it all that useful day to day — it felt more like a novelty than something I actually needed. The camera feed is also slow to load in the app, which makes quick check-ins difficult. That said, if you've got a cat with health issues you need to monitor, or you simply like the idea of a cat-cam, you might get more out of this feature than I did. You might also find the interior camera handy if you find that, like me, the Litter-Robot 5 Pro regularly needs to be manually cycled, so you can see what's happening in there without having to physically check.