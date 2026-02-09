2025 Was One Of The Warmest Years To Date And It's Only Getting Worse

Recent climate data from early 2026 showed that 2025 was one of the three hottest years on record. According to data from The World Meteorological Organization, "the past three years, 2023–2025, are the three warmest years in all eight datasets" and from that data, it also shows that the consolidated average from those three years came out to be 1.48 degrees Celsius (2.664 degrees Fahrenheit) with an included uncertainty of ± 0.13 degrees Celsius (0.234 degrees Fahrenheit) above the pre-industrial era. That's rather worrying because that means global warming is accelerating faster than it otherwise should, and it is becoming harder to predict by current climate models.

As many experts already point out from the published data, the planet continues to warm up, and it doesn't look like it will stop anytime soon. For one, ocean warming continues, likely thanks to all the greenhouse gas accumulation in the atmosphere. For two, natural climate phenomena are also at work, like the El Niño–Southern Oscillation. In 2025, La Niña conditions were responsible for cooling in the tropics, though in a case like this, La Niña wasn't enough to offset the overall heat problem.

No matter the reason, persistent heat just isn't healthy. It lowers the quality of life and it can catalyze erratic weather, leading to natural disasters. A good real-world example is wildfires. Last year an increase in wildfires across Europe was observed, which worsened air quality for those affected while destroying homes and forests. Overall, the year 2025 was shockingly hot, and if trends continue, it will only get worse.