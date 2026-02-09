5 Android Accessibility Features You Probably Haven't Tried (But Should)

Your Android phone offers many customization options right out of the box that let you transform the handset into a unique computing device that fits your particular needs. But you shouldn't ignore the Accessibility menu in the phone's Settings app, as it holds additional features you may ignore, thinking they're designed only for people with specific impairments. Google develops these features so users with vision, hearing, speech, and motor impairments can use smartphones as easily as possible. But many features in the Accessibility menu can and should be enabled by Android users who don't have any impairments, as they can improve the overall smartphone experience.

Below, we've selected a few Accessibility features you may not have tried on your Android device, as well as additional features that go hand in hand with them. The Accessibility features should be available on most Android devices, including tablets. Some vendors may place them in different menus than Google's Accessibility settings menu, which is designed for Pixel phones. You may need a newer Android version in some cases, especially for accessibility features that may have been introduced in recent years. If you're using an older device that doesn't have access to the latest Android operating system releases, some Accessibility features may not be available in the Settings app.