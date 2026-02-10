US Aircraft Carriers Are Using 3D Printed Parts (For A Good Reason)

The technology behind 3D printing presents a use case for creating objects, components, and gear out in the field, quickly and at a low cost. The International Space Station, for example, has a 3D printer on board. It decreases operating costs for the station and lowers risks for astronauts since they can make mission-critical components right there. Back on Earth, 3D printers can be used for a variety of tasks, like printing car parts in limited selections or creating entire buildings relatively quickly compared to conventional construction methods. So it's not really a surprise to hear the technology is being used for naval warships. By using additive-manufactured (3D-printed) parts on aircraft carriers, the Navy has slashed lead times by over 70%, Naval Sea Systems Command (Navsea) said in a press release.

Wait a minute — the Navy is making plastic parts? No, not exactly. In one instance, Navsea printed a metal part, a valve manifold assembly, for its pump room on the Gerald R Ford-class aircraft carrier Enterprise (CVN 80). This is significant because traditional metal casting methods have longer lead times for complex parts, especially in smaller quantities.

Many materials can work with 3D printers, from plastics and metals to resin and cement. In the Navy's case, the part was precisely printed by manufacturing company DM3D with metal, in a shipyard without molds and more involved processes. That's a huge benefit for naval warships with complex parts. They can be outfitted faster than usual, maybe even during crucial moments. The Navy has done this many times now with the help of partners. In the press release, Navsea said the technology is "no longer viewed as an emerging experiment, but as a readiness enabler fully integrated into planning, maintenance, and sustainment."