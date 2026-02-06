5 TV Shows Like Fallout You Need To Watch Next

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you just finished the second season of Amazon Prime Video's hit adaptation and are desperately searching for new TV shows like "Fallout," you're, in fact, not alone. The live-action is one of the best adaptations of a video game ever made and throws you into a post-apocalyptic world with an irradiated wasteland, crumbling cities, and many vaults that conducted bizarre social experiments.

"Fallout" nailed it by capturing what makes the games special, like that weird, unsettling vibe. You get dark humor, the sudden bursts of violence that erupt when you least expect them, and a whole retro-futuristic look ripped straight from 1950s America. It's bizarre in the best way possible. Also, not only are the settings of the Prime Video TV show great, but also its main characters, like Walton Goggins' performance as the Ghoul or Ella Purnell as Lucy MacLean.

So, after finishing both seasons of "Fallout," you have some options to watch while waiting for a Prime Video update on the third season. These shows may not capture the same vibe present as the Prime Video original, but they can offer a way to scratch that itch as you wait to see how the story of the Ghoul, Lucy, and all of the Wasteland will be developed during the next seasons.