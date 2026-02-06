5 TV Shows Like Fallout You Need To Watch Next
If you just finished the second season of Amazon Prime Video's hit adaptation and are desperately searching for new TV shows like "Fallout," you're, in fact, not alone. The live-action is one of the best adaptations of a video game ever made and throws you into a post-apocalyptic world with an irradiated wasteland, crumbling cities, and many vaults that conducted bizarre social experiments.
"Fallout" nailed it by capturing what makes the games special, like that weird, unsettling vibe. You get dark humor, the sudden bursts of violence that erupt when you least expect them, and a whole retro-futuristic look ripped straight from 1950s America. It's bizarre in the best way possible. Also, not only are the settings of the Prime Video TV show great, but also its main characters, like Walton Goggins' performance as the Ghoul or Ella Purnell as Lucy MacLean.
So, after finishing both seasons of "Fallout," you have some options to watch while waiting for a Prime Video update on the third season. These shows may not capture the same vibe present as the Prime Video original, but they can offer a way to scratch that itch as you wait to see how the story of the Ghoul, Lucy, and all of the Wasteland will be developed during the next seasons.
Twisted Metal
While "Twisted Metal" doesn't have the same prestige as "Fallout" and "The Last of Us," it is still a top-rated Peacock show, a very competent adaptation of a video game into television. It's even a surprise that the series exists at all, since the franchise hasn't received a major release in years, but someone still saw the potential that the chaotic settings have. Instead of chasing a more serious tone, "Twisted Metal" embraces its arcade roots, focusing on the fun.
The show doesn't take itself so seriously, and this lighter approach works in its favor, especially for viewers who loved all the weirdness present in "Fallout's" Wasteland. "Twisted Metal" leans even more into absurdity, but does so without losing narrative momentum, always keeping John Doe (Anthony Mackie) between action sequences and some eccentric characters. The humor may sometimes be silly and often dark here, but it is balanced in a way that also gives the protagonists a bit of depth.
Much like "Fallout," "Twisted Metal" is set in a post-apocalyptic version of the United States, but this one is far more colorful than the world seen in the Prime Video original. Here, highways become arenas, and each region is controlled by a different faction that has its own rules and twisted aesthetic. The show also has a strong "Mad Max" energy, without the self-seriousness, especially because most of the best action scenes here happen when the characters are in vehicular combat.
The 100
Don't let the fact that "The 100" started as a teen drama on the CW turn you away from it, because that would be a big mistake. After the first season, it became one of the best-rated sci-fi shows that you could find on television, with a lot of political complexity rising among the characters as the story continues to be developed. So for those who are craving more about vaults and the wastelands from "Fallout," this show delivers exactly what they want.
Although "The 100" doesn't have the same aesthetic as that found in the "Fallout" universe, both worlds still share many things in common. By watching it, you'll find a faction composed of America's elite that survived the nuclear war by living as if they were in a Vault, while those on the surface returned to a tribal state. Even though one is not inspired by the other, both shows share very similar concepts that will be familiar to those used to "Fallout" lore.
Another detail that makes "The 100" similar to "Fallout" is how they handle their factions. You've got some tribes using metal armor, speaking their own language, others only trying to survive, and another one using chemical weapons like it's routine, similar to what you may find in the wasteland. Plus, seven seasons mean you've got plenty of content to binge until "Fallout's" return.
Silo
If what grabbed your attention in the "Fallout" TV show was everything surrounding the vaults, like the strange comfort that slowly opens into nightmares, Apple's best sci-fi show, "Silo," is the best option that you can get. Based on Hugh Howey's books and available on Apple TV, this show is set in a massive underground structure where the last survivors of humanity live under strict rules, endless staircases, and a fear of the poisoned world outside, similar to what happens with vaults.
While in "Fallout" each vault plays like a twisted social experiment created by Vault-Tec, in "Silo" the confinement is scaled up to the entire civilization. So, life inside Silo is stacked vertically, with the lower classes crammed at the bottom, while officials and elite live above everyone else, close to the top. Knowledge is also tightly controlled there, since history is dangerous, and even asking the wrong questions can put you in danger.
The concepts of both shows are very similar, with many characters living in controlled places and slowly uncovering the truth. While "Fallout" uses all of its settings to create some jokes and humor, "Silo" trades it for a slow-burning paranoia and a more serious tone. Even if the atmosphere of those two options can be very different, despite the similar settings, "Silo" is a good option to watch after finishing the second season of "Fallout."
The Last of Us
"The Last of Us" also started as a video game before becoming a TV show, but it took a different route when it was adapted for TV. Instead of creating a new story, HBO decided that the best idea was to adapt Joel and Ellie's story again. However, this was proven great, since both protagonists are deeply rooted in the game's narrative, different from "Fallout," where the settings sometimes are more interesting than the characters.
While "The Last of Us" may be seen as another zombie apocalypse project, a concept that "The Walking Dead" dominated for over a decade, its did some things to distinguish itself. For example, the infection works a bit differently, originating from a fungal virus that also creates many mutations in those infected, such as the Clickers. The characters are also more developed in each new episode.
If you loved "Fallout" and need something to fill that void until season three drops, this is one of your best bets. Sure, it's more grounded, and you won't find anything similar to Power Armor here, and the stakes feel smaller. But that's why "The Last of Us" works as a TV show, since every combat or something similar has its own dangers. Also, the experience of watching it will be better if you never played the game before, since some twists can hit harder if you don't know what's coming.
Westworld
Both "Westworld" and "Fallout" are shows directed by the couple Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, so watching this one is a way to see how many ideas were tested and enhanced to let "Fallout" shine on Prime Video. The canceled HBO show drops you in a futuristic theme park full of ultra-realistic androids, where the rich guests pay to live out their fantasies, usually the violent ones. It starts as a sci-fi Western but also develops into a show about free will and what makes someone human.
Many "Fallout" games have touched on similar ideas, especially in "Fallout 4," where you meet Synths and can decide their fates. But in "Westworld," these questions are developed across all four seasons, showing how stakes between creator and creation become even higher each new episode. If you played any of the "Fallout" games and liked these ideas, "Westworld" should immediately be on your watchlist.
Also, if you loved how well-written The Ghoul is in "Fallout," the good news is that "Westworld" gives you a similar character. The Man in Black, portrayed by Ed Harris, is another gunslinger with the same vibes as Cooper Howard. Both have a cold presence and also know all the "rules" to survive in their respective worlds. So, watching "Westworld" after finishing "Fallout" is like seeing an earlier draft being tested, making it a good TV show if you crave more cowboys in a broken setting.