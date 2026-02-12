Hulu Is Streaming An Underrated Kristen Stewart Sci-Fi Horror Movie That Will Terrify You

Finding something to watch on streaming can be a drag. Even if services are getting better at knowing what to recommend for you, it's easy to get trapped in a cycle of endless scrolling while searching for the next media to binge. However, if you're in the mood for something spooky, a movie from "Twilight" alumnus Kristen Stewart that can definitely be worth a watch, and there's even more than one way to check it out.

Brought to you by the same director who brought us 2014's "The Signal," the 2020 film "Underwater" is going to be good for anyone interested in some "Alien"-like horror set deep below the ocean. Though critic and audience reactions are varied, it's got enough terrifying action to thrill an audience, especially those with an affinity for B-movie flair.

What's interesting about "Underwater" is that production for the film ended in 2017, though it was trapped in a state of limbo due to the merger between Disney and 20th Century Fox. It's also interesting to note that Stewart conquered her fears for this film, as director William Eubank admitted to The Hollywood Reporter that she despised water. The director states, "She [Stewart] said, 'I love this movie. I love Norah's character, but I'm gonna be frank: I hate water. So, I wanna do this.' It was almost like a challenge to her."