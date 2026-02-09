Discord Is Threatening To Restrict Your Account Unless You Provide ID And Facial Scans

How you interact with Discord is changing, unless you're willing to give them some information. Discord is rolling out new Teen-by-default settings for all users globally beginning in March, the company announced in a press release. Discord states that these changes are being made to help "reinforce its long-standing commitment to creating a safer and more inclusive experience for users over the age of 13." Users will now need to confirm their age either through Discord's facial recognition software or a third-party to gain full access to certain features, including restricted channels, message requests, friend requests, and specific commands.

For those in Australia and the U.K., Discord already began delivering these changes in 2025. The company claims it's now taking these measures globally in an effort to protect younger generations as they interact online. When the restrictions were first introduced, users were able to circumvent them by tricking Discord's facial recognition software with characters from the game "Death Stranding," though this has now been fixed. Additionally, Discord introduced ads to the mobile experience in 2025, allowing users to watch paid promotions to obtain rewards.

With Discord giving itself a huge glow-up back in March 2025, the company seems more focused on privacy and protections for younger audiences. While these new features may help young users, others will now have certain settings enabled by default until they prove they're adults.