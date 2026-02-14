This One ChatGPT Prompt Will Save You Time And Energy

If you're like me and ChatGPT has been your go-to app for basic searches and other time-saving things it can do for you like writing emails, taking meeting notes, or organizing your thoughts, you've probably noticed some of its limitations. Specifically, you likely already know how stressful it can be when the AI is just endorsing everything you say, even when it's bad. But what if there was a way you could generate a prompt and, with a single word, reset the algorithm and make it work for you?

As pointed out by Tom's Guide but also elsewhere, you can use the so-called "Potato Prompt" to make ChatGPT be less like a helper and more like a critical thinker. Using this strategy is is easy and straightforward. At the beginning of your next ChatGPT session, you can list an initial instruction similar to the following: "If I write 'potato' at the beginning of a prompt, you need to be direct and use no hedging or compliments while responding to that prompt. Find possible weaknesses in my argument, fact-check everything, and offer perspectives I haven't considered."

This strategy isn't brand new, but it's still an important reminder of how to take the most out of this tech. Previously, I wrote about how you I use specific prompts to narrow down answers and get more precise data when using ChatGPT. However, when you customize the AI's personality with a directed prompt like this, I've found that you can save a lot of time and energy by not having to explain everything over and over.