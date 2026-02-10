Say Goodbye To Apple's MagSafe Battery With A Gadget That Actually Charges Every New iPhone

For its latest MagSafe chargers, Twelve South says that it utilizes a zinc alloy paired with a soft inlay that should bring added grip and comfort when attached to your phone. The PowerCapsule also offers Qi2 compatibility, which means it can charge your iPhone wirelessly up to 15W. It's important to note that the iPhone 17 and Air models support wireless charging speeds of up to 25W, but we still haven't seen those specs available for this kind of accessory.

That said, the slimmer 5,000mAh PowerCapsule is enough to charge any of the latest iPhone models from 20% to 100% at least once. This MagSafe-compatible device also offers pass-through charging, so it gives priority to the iPhone before charging itself. If you need even more power, there's a slightly bulkier 10,000mAh option.

Beyond wireless charging, the 10,000mAh PowerCapsule can charge devices at up to 30W through its USB-C port, while the 5,000mAh model charges at up to 20W. Twelve South even touts that you can charge your iPhone wirelessly while also giving an extra boost to your AirPods using the USB-C port. Available in Dune and Slate, Twelve South accessories are also way cheaper than Apple's offering, as the PowerCapsule with 5,000mAh costs $49.99 and the 10,000mAh option is available for $10 more.