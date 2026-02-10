Say Goodbye To Apple's MagSafe Battery With A Gadget That Actually Charges Every New iPhone
Alongside the launch of the iPhone 17 lineup and the iPhone Air, Apple discontinued its controversial MagSafe Battery Pack (first available for the iPhone 12 models) and released a new ultra-thin MagSafe Battery specifically for the iPhone Air. However, neither the old model or the new version are able to charge an iPhone from a dead battery to 100%. At $99, the MagSafe Battery is one of the harder sells when it comes to Apple's accessories.
Considering the price point and limitations of Apple's option, many accessory makers have developed their own version of the MagSafe Battery that effectively outperform it in many ways. One such brand is Twelve South, which we have featured several times on BGR for accessories like the ButterFly Charger – a solid MagSafe Duo alternative — or a USB-C charger with Apple Find My support. The company's latest options are the new PowerCapsule accessories, and they're targeted specifically at on-the-go charging.
5,000mAh and 10,000mAh options
For its latest MagSafe chargers, Twelve South says that it utilizes a zinc alloy paired with a soft inlay that should bring added grip and comfort when attached to your phone. The PowerCapsule also offers Qi2 compatibility, which means it can charge your iPhone wirelessly up to 15W. It's important to note that the iPhone 17 and Air models support wireless charging speeds of up to 25W, but we still haven't seen those specs available for this kind of accessory.
That said, the slimmer 5,000mAh PowerCapsule is enough to charge any of the latest iPhone models from 20% to 100% at least once. This MagSafe-compatible device also offers pass-through charging, so it gives priority to the iPhone before charging itself. If you need even more power, there's a slightly bulkier 10,000mAh option.
Beyond wireless charging, the 10,000mAh PowerCapsule can charge devices at up to 30W through its USB-C port, while the 5,000mAh model charges at up to 20W. Twelve South even touts that you can charge your iPhone wirelessly while also giving an extra boost to your AirPods using the USB-C port. Available in Dune and Slate, Twelve South accessories are also way cheaper than Apple's offering, as the PowerCapsule with 5,000mAh costs $49.99 and the 10,000mAh option is available for $10 more.