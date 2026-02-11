Ring Owners Are Returning Their Cameras - Here's How Much You Can Get
Ring camera owners online claim to be returning their devices for a full refund, citing that the company has broken its terms of service with users. Users claim they're doing so because the Amazon-led company joined forces with Flock Safety and forced users to opt in to certain features. These Ring owners claim that the company is allegedly providing information to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. It's a problem that is calling into question what home security can mean for users.
Ring told The New York Times that no user footage is being used to help ICE, and the company's partnership with Flock Safety has been on standby since its announcement in October 2025. As of now, Ring has not provided a specific timeline for this partnership to start, but Flock Safety states that it does not allow federal agencies access to user data. Despite this, users on Reddit are still providing photos of their returns after speaking with customer service for Ring potentially breaking its terms of service with customers.
There is a way to ask for a Ring camera refund, should you choose. According to several Reddit users, Amazon is honoring these returns so long as you speak to customer service and explain that Ring has broken its terms of service. Users claim to be receiving a full refund for their Ring cameras and also successfully returning Ring doorbells, indoor cameras, multiple batteries, and a battery charger.
Why the refund is happening and how to claim it
Ring security systems are no strangers to scrutiny, despite being top-rated Amazon gadgets. In 2019, the company was accused of spying on customer camera feeds. More recently, its new Search Party feature, announced in a Super Bowl commercial, gives users reason to believe it's allegedly leading to a surveillance state disguised as a lost dog search tool.
Now, users are asking for their money back. In a post on Reddit, user "aawolf" posted an image explaining how and why you should return your Ring camera. The post also claims that Ring footage can fall into the hands of Flock Safety, which is also responsible for license plate readers throughout the U.S.. This Reddit user is alleging that Flock has been working with ICE to locate "susceptible" individuals. The post also cites that another reason to return products is that Ring reportedly enabled AI and facial recognition features, previously optional, without user consent.
Essentially, so long as you state that Ring has changed the terms of service and that you disagree with Flock, Amazon may begin processing your return. If you wish to request a refund for your Ring camera, the fastest way is to speak to customer service through Rufus on the Amazon home page. From there, request your refund by stating that the company's agreement with Flock invalidates the reason you purchased the product, and that the terms of service have been changed. You may need to provide an order number, but buyers did confirm that they have successfully returned cameras.