Ring Owners Are Returning Their Cameras - Here's How Much You Can Get

Ring camera owners online claim to be returning their devices for a full refund, citing that the company has broken its terms of service with users. Users claim they're doing so because the Amazon-led company joined forces with Flock Safety and forced users to opt in to certain features. These Ring owners claim that the company is allegedly providing information to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. It's a problem that is calling into question what home security can mean for users.

Ring told The New York Times that no user footage is being used to help ICE, and the company's partnership with Flock Safety has been on standby since its announcement in October 2025. As of now, Ring has not provided a specific timeline for this partnership to start, but Flock Safety states that it does not allow federal agencies access to user data. Despite this, users on Reddit are still providing photos of their returns after speaking with customer service for Ring potentially breaking its terms of service with customers.

There is a way to ask for a Ring camera refund, should you choose. According to several Reddit users, Amazon is honoring these returns so long as you speak to customer service and explain that Ring has broken its terms of service. Users claim to be receiving a full refund for their Ring cameras and also successfully returning Ring doorbells, indoor cameras, multiple batteries, and a battery charger.