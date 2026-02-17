The Saddest Movie Of All Time, According To Science

It's an art to get audiences teary-eyed. A good film might squeeze out a few tears, but some of the greatest movies of all time can leave us ugly-crying in the theater, rushing to compose ourselves before the lights come back on. Whether it's watching Emma Thompson have a silent sob to herself in "Love Actually," or seeing Arnold Schwarzenegger's flaming thumb descend in "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" (we know we're not the only ones), some films have left us a mess. However, after careful review and presumably a truckload of tissues, one movie has been verified through scientific study to leave us unable to see the credits due to the volume of tears that are pouring down.

In 1988, a series of studies was conducted by Robert Levenson, a psychology professor at the University of California, Berkeley, and his graduate student, James Gross. Together, they gathered movie recommendations and, more importantly, specific clips from those films that reliably triggered emotional responses in a lab setting. The investigation spanned years, with Levenson reviewing 250 films and clips before trimming the list down to 78 finalists. Leading the charge thanks to its heart-wrenching death scene, however, was the 1979 movie, "The Champ" starring Jon Voight.