Tom Cruise Was Nearly Decapitated By A Shōgun Star In A High-Risk Battle Scene

Tom Cruise's peculiar dance with dangerous stunts — that often get uncomfortably close to death — as an actor goes a long way back. Even before he decided to revive the "Mission: Impossible" franchise and sort of reinvent himself as an aging action hero with his beloved character Ethan Hunt, the actor was known for doing some of his own stunts instead of using a body double. One of those times, his head almost came into contact with a samurai sword and ended in tragedy. While shooting "The Last Samurai" – the classic 2003 epic period drama that delivered one of Cruise's more solemn performances — an incident had the whole film crew scream in panic.

While filming a battle scene with Cruise and "Shōgun's" Emmy-winner, Hiroyuki Sanada, the two were performing a stunt on mechanical horses, and one malfunctioned. Sanada's "horse" was meant to stop a safe distance away from Cruise's, but it didn't, and the swing of his sword came uncomfortably close to the American's neck. As Cruise recalled (via the Daily Mail), "One day we were shooting, I was on a mechanical horse and Hiro was on one too. He was approaching me and then suddenly his horse hit me and his sword was right here [points an inch from his neck]. Luckily Hiro is trained in martial arts. I trust him."

Sanada also talked about the incident in a separate interview with Today. He said, "Tom's neck was right in front of me, and I tried to stop swinging my sword, but it was hard to control with one hand. The film crew watching from the side all screamed because they thought Tom's head would fly off."