5 Best R-Rated Superhero Shows, Ranked

It's become clearer over the years that superhero stories don't have to be polished, chipper tales in which the villain is vanquished and the hero does a victory lap around the world. Now it's standard fare to see them tackle more realistic and relentlessly brutal storylines. More importantly, though, just because the characters might be wearing cowls and colorful costumes, it doesn't make them heroes, either.

Nowadays, it's become common practice for days to be saved through bone-crunching battles, blood-drenched duels between morally gray characters, and, dare we say, even the occasional bit of nudity and foul language thrown in for good measure. With that in mind, we've put together a list of some of the best family-unfriendly superhero shows that have either been and gone or are still going strong and deserve more attention.

All of these R-rated superhero shows have gone against the grain and, as a result, set the standard for other unconventional comic book shows to do the same. So suit up, clear out the swear jar, and take a look at some of our best R-rated superhero shows that hold their own against the "Avengers" and world-wrecking villains. We'll start with one of DC's finest, and occasionally dumbest.