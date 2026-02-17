This Cool New Car Could Change The Future Of EV Batteries Forever

Batteries in electric vehicles (EVs) play a key role as they are the fuel that powers the motor to rotate the wheels and move from point A to B when you floor the accelerator. That's why many buyers pay attention to how far a given electric car can travel on a full charge, and EV manufacturers offer a warranty on the battery pack. But the battery packs used in modern EVs aren't perfect, even as manufacturers work their way to squeeze more range and reduce capacity loss over the course of the car's lifespan. At the core of the current EV revolution has been the use of lithium-ion batteries. However, a viable rival has just arrived on the scene in the form of sodium-ion batteries. While there's been talk in the industry about the use of sodium-ion batteries, the technology hasn't been used in any production passenger EV until recently.

An EV manufacturer in China by the name of Changan Automobile has just unveiled the Nevo A06, the company's first mass-produced car powered by a sodium-ion battery pack, instead of the universally used lithium-ion battery. The sodium-ion battery pack powering the Nevo A06 is from China's Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd. (CATL), the biggest EV battery manufacturer in the world. Since CATL supplies major automakers like Tesla and Volkswagen, the new sodium-ion battery could be a game-changer in the future of the EV market as we know it because it addresses one of the major weaknesses that plague the widely used lithium-ion batteries.