RoboCop Meets Venom In This Must-Watch 2018 Sci-Fi Revenge Movie

As a writer-director duo, James Wan and Leigh Whannell really tapped into something when they made "Saw" and the first two "Insidious" films. They somehow figured out an effective recipe for how to elevate essentially low-budget schlock horrors to a level that's viciously entertaining and fun despite being dirt cheap. When the two went separate ways career-wise, they both utilized that initial approach and mindset to some degree, but it was Whannell who took bigger and perhaps more ambitious swings to perfect his horror game with nuanced tweaks.

After working mostly as an actor and screenwriter, he made the leap to become a director. His directorial debut was rather standard fare (a prequel in the "Insidious" franchise), but his second feature, the 2018 techno-horror "Upgrade," showed a pretty compelling potential for him as an up-and-coming auteur. He wrote and directed that movie with such confidence that it instantly awed both critics and viewers, making its minuscule $3 million budget often look and feel like 10 times as much.

"Upgrade" follows Grey Trace (Logan Marshall-Green), a married man and auto mechanic in the near future, who becomes paralyzed after a group of cyborgs shoots him in the neck and kills his wife in cold blood. As a quadriplegic, Grey is soon offered a new technology in the form of an AI chip implant — and as we know, merging humans and AI has some huge risks. He reluctantly opts for the procedure, and the AI, called Stem (voiced by Simon Maiden), helps him regain his full motor functions. Later, he learns that his newly-gained robotic skills can help him search for, identify, and take revenge on the men who killed his wife and left him paralyzed.