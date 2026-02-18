A Swarm Of 33 Earthquakes In 90 Minutes — Is San Francisco In Trouble?

When a series of earthquakes occurs in the same area in a very short time, like the 33 quakes felt by the San Ramon Valley in just 90 minutes, seismologists call it an "earthquake swarm." That's a scary-sounding term, but it's actually a normal occurrence around fault lines, something that the San Francisco Bay Area has a lot of. There is most famously the massive San Andreas Fault, which stretches up the California coast line, right past the peninsula on which the city of San Francisco stands. It was where the epicenters of the 1906 and 1989 earthquakes fell (not to mention the subject of an unintentionally-hilarious Dwayne Johnson movie).

That's not the only fault line in the area though, nor even the most active. To the east of the San Andreas Fault lie the Hayward and Calaveras fault lines, which both experience a higher percentage of seismic activity than the San Andreas. The San Ramon Valley lies just east of these fault lines and west of yet another one called the Greenville Fault. The valley is surrounded on all sides by fault lines, so it's no surprise that an earthquake swarm should occur there. However, this wasn't just a single event we're talking about.

The 33 earthquakes of February 2nd followed similar swarms that hit the region in November, December, and January. The latest batch was the strongest yet, and many residents are unsettled. However eerie the recurrences are though, we can't assume much from them.