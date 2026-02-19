5 Bizarre Apple CarPlay Apps You Never Knew You Wanted

The more you explore Apple CarPlay, the more you can discover its wonders. With iOS 26, Apple has added several interesting CarPlay features to the infotainment display, such as finally including the ability to AirPlay video when the vehicle is parked. However, if you want an even more unique experience, you should get to know some bizarre Apple CarPlay apps that, at first, don't make sense to have installed, but if you want some smaller things done, like ordering your favorite fast food, seeing live weather, or joining a meeting no matter when, CarPlay's got your back.

Ahead of the rumored release of Apple CarPlay for Tesla vehicles, whether you're considering upgrading your car with this experience or just want to discover more things you can do with Apple's driving system, we selected a few bizarre apps that you can get on CarPlay and that you probably never thought about using in your daily commute.