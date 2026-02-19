Denzel Washington Turned Down A Beloved Brad Pitt Movie For Being 'Too Demonic'

There's a high chance that every accomplished and immensely popular actor who's ever been asked the question, "What role did you regret turning down?" could give a different answer on each occasion. Age, mood, and career status can easily play into the response every time, but Denzel Washington's reply to Jamie Foxx in a 2018 "Off Script" interview feels like one that will stay with the legendary Oscar-winning actor for his entire career. He surely rejected a few parts that later became admired (or even iconic), but perhaps not on the level of Brad Pitt's David Mills in David Fincher's immortal crime epic, "Seven."

Washington recalled, "I turned down 'Seven.' They wanted me to play the Brad Pitt part. I thought the script was too demonic. Then I saw the movie; I was like, 'Oh, I blew it.' But you know, it worked out all right."

In retrospect, Pitt was probably more ideal for that role (being in his early 30s at the time, while Washington was already in his 40s, for one thing), but if you're a true cinephile, it's hard not to envision how that scenario would've turned out. Denzel as a rookie detective under the wings of Morgan Freeman's wise and seasoned cop, Somerset, could've been a dreamy pairing, for sure.