On Jan. 28, 2026, NASA announced that its James Webb Space Telescope had spotted its furthest detectable galaxy to date. The announcement marks the closest astronomers have come to studying the early origins of our universe, showing it as it appears just 280 million years after the Big Bang. The galaxy, dubbed MoM-z14, is surprisingly bright, challenging long held theories about the early formation of stars. In NASA's corresponding press release the study's lead scientist, Rohan Naidu of MIT, declared, "With Webb, we are able to see farther than humans ever have before, and it looks nothing like what we predicted, which is both challenging and exciting."

Dubbed a "cosmic miracle" by the study's authors, the galaxy possesses several anomalous chemicals that challenge notions of early star and galaxy formation. For instance, its nitrogen levels suggest that its massive stars formed faster than scientists had previously predicted, while its possession of primordial hydrogen gas refutes notions that the young universes possessed only neutral hydrogen.

Perhaps the most important implication of the findings is the notion that the gap between man's knowledge of the universe and the reality continues to grow. Luckily, the study also points to a growing possibility of discovery, as the findings vastly outpace what scientists thought possible prior to the James Webb Space Telescope, consistently seeing farther galaxies via infrared scope. With the launch of the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope headlining a series of changes coming to NASA, diving into the secrets of our universe's earliest days has never been more exciting. That is, unless the Trump administration's proposed budget cuts undercut said missions before they can get off the ground.