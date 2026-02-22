Patrick Stewart And Mark Hamill Know How A Star Wars And Star Trek Crossover Would Play Out
"Star Wars" and "Star Trek" are two titans of science fiction and staples of popular culture that have even inspired real-life inventions. But which is better? Who wins in the worlds of the Millennium Falcon or the Enterprise? Starfleet uniforms and communicators, or Jedi robes and a lightsaber? Well, as much as the debate to end all geek debates has raged on over the years, there's been equal curiosity about what a crossover between the two franchises could look like.
How would Kirk or Picard's Enterprise crew handle getting lost in a galaxy far, far away? Could Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) become a model student in Starfleet? It turns out these questions haven't just been conjured by Trekkies and "Star Wars" fans of the franchise but by key cast members of the respective worlds as well.
In an interview with Men's Journal, both Patrick Stewart and Mark Hamill discussed whether and how a crossover could work. According to the former captain of the Enterprise, he had an idea of how it could happen, as he and his co-stars have thought about it.
"I will admit that, at least for us on 'Star Trek,' we have fantasized about a combined universe between 'Star Wars' and 'Trek' movie," confessed Stewart. "There have been a lot of ideas thrown about on putting together two iconic universes and having all of these great characters coming into contact. I would personally get such a kick out of that." He wasn't the only one with bright ideas, either.
Mark Hamill thinks Luke Skywalker could've found a new mentor in Captain Picard
When it comes to parental figures, poor Luke Skywalker doesn't have the best track record, given that his father tried to turn him down a path of evil and wreck the galaxy along with it. Also, the only mentors who guided him quickly died very soon after their first encounter. In another time, when perhaps the two franchises did meet, though, both Stewart and Hamill expected that there'd be no tension between the two. Instead, we could get one of the best teacher/student team-ups never seen.
"I would think that Picard would want Skywalker on his crew, but would be sure to keep a careful eye on him," Stewart theorized. "Because he has a few personality traits that Picard might want to keep tabs on." That's true. His skills with a weapon from a more civilized age could make him a Force to be reckoned with, going up against any enemy phaser. As for Hamill, he also saw nothing but a promising pairing with the two.
"I think Luke would very much respect Picard and the Starfleet force as a whole," the Master Jedi explained. "I also believe Luke is a lifelong student, despite the fact that he becomes a Jedi Master, and I think he would have a lot to learn from Picard." Unfortunately, while there are certainly future plans for "Star Wars" and "Star Trek," a crossover of when Luke meets Jean-Luc isn't included in them.