Patrick Stewart And Mark Hamill Know How A Star Wars And Star Trek Crossover Would Play Out

"Star Wars" and "Star Trek" are two titans of science fiction and staples of popular culture that have even inspired real-life inventions. But which is better? Who wins in the worlds of the Millennium Falcon or the Enterprise? Starfleet uniforms and communicators, or Jedi robes and a lightsaber? Well, as much as the debate to end all geek debates has raged on over the years, there's been equal curiosity about what a crossover between the two franchises could look like.

How would Kirk or Picard's Enterprise crew handle getting lost in a galaxy far, far away? Could Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) become a model student in Starfleet? It turns out these questions haven't just been conjured by Trekkies and "Star Wars" fans of the franchise but by key cast members of the respective worlds as well.

In an interview with Men's Journal, both Patrick Stewart and Mark Hamill discussed whether and how a crossover could work. According to the former captain of the Enterprise, he had an idea of how it could happen, as he and his co-stars have thought about it.

"I will admit that, at least for us on 'Star Trek,' we have fantasized about a combined universe between 'Star Wars' and 'Trek' movie," confessed Stewart. "There have been a lot of ideas thrown about on putting together two iconic universes and having all of these great characters coming into contact. I would personally get such a kick out of that." He wasn't the only one with bright ideas, either.