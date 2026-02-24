Lost Fans Need To Watch Sterling K. Brown's Mind-Bending Hulu Mystery Series
Remember back in 2004, when the world became obsessed with the whereabouts of Oceanic 815 and its passengers? "Lost" was one of the best TV shows of the 2000s that made household names of Matthew Fox, Evangeline Lilly, and Josh Holloway, who were at the center of a puzzle box that lasted six seasons. Plenty of shows have tried to capture that same air of mystery and explore what can happen when strangers are thrown into a catastrophe. Admittedly, very few have found the magic that "Lost" had, or gained the same level of success, but "Paradise", a BGR favorite from 2025 might be coming close to it.
"Paradise" stars Sterling K. Brown as special agent Xavier Collins, who is assigned as head bodyguard for the U.S. president, Cal Bradford (James Marsden). Unfortunately, Collins fails his prime directive when he finds Bradford murdered in his room, with no clue of who is responsible. From here, an investigation begins to identify the unknown attacker, with potential threats closing in on Collins, who is desperate to find the truth.
While it might seem like we've spoiled the story in revealing the swift exit of Marsden's political figure, rest assured that this happens in the first episode. It also barely scratches the surface of the story "Paradise" has to tell, courtesy of a collaborator who already drew out an incredible performance from Brown in another show.
Paradise is Lost meets This Is Us
Fans of Sterling K. Brown would've already seen him play a dedicated son and father on the tear-jerking show "This Is Us." Created by Dan Fogelman, the show jumps back and forth through the Pearson family timeline, exploring their history and the dynamics within it. This "Lost"-style storytelling, which gives backstories to key characters, has once again been replicated in "Paradise."
The president's death leads to an exploration of those closest to him, and more importantly, those with the strongest motivation to want him dead. It leads to a twisting, turning tale that throws in wild developments, allowing more time to explore why the man in the Oval Office dying is such a loss. Brown is a charismatic lead, uncovering secrets and fighting back against shady figures, but it's James Marsden who arguably steals the show, which shouldn't come as a surprise. In the past few years, he's had something of a renaissance through the hidden-camera show "Jury Duty" and might even bring justice to Cyclops in "Avengers: Doomsday."
Here, though, writer Dan Fogelman brings the same level of compassion and charm to the president as he did to Milo Ventimiglia's Jack Pearson in "This Is Us." Both are characters you love to see more of (notably, both deliver Emmy-nominated performances), which makes it all the more upsetting to see them only in the past, not the present. Thankfully, just like father-of-the-century Jack, we're going to see more of the former president in season 2 of "Paradise."
Paradise's second season could prove to be its biggest gamble
We've made it this far without spoiling what is easily the most rewarding thing about the first episode of "Paradise". Without giving too much away, let's just say that this conspiracy thriller is packing a lot more than an assassination, and it's more akin to one of Prime Video's most successful video game adaptations and Apple TV's grittiest sci-fi shows that shall both remain nameless.
So although "Paradise" was renewed for a second season, there is more at risk as it ventures into unknown territory that we can only hope is handled as well as its first season. The perk is that there will be more time spent with Brown's Xavier, who has found himself in less of a rabbit hole and more of a crater after discovering more than just who is responsible for killing Bradford.
Additionally, even though it will have been a long time since he initially died, Marsden's former leader of the United States will return in flashbacks, revisiting the well-tested working relationship he had with the man sworn to protect him. Our best piece of advice for now is that with season 2 back on screens on February 23, there's still some time to spend in "Paradise." Trust us, you won't regret it.