Lost Fans Need To Watch Sterling K. Brown's Mind-Bending Hulu Mystery Series

Remember back in 2004, when the world became obsessed with the whereabouts of Oceanic 815 and its passengers? "Lost" was one of the best TV shows of the 2000s that made household names of Matthew Fox, Evangeline Lilly, and Josh Holloway, who were at the center of a puzzle box that lasted six seasons. Plenty of shows have tried to capture that same air of mystery and explore what can happen when strangers are thrown into a catastrophe. Admittedly, very few have found the magic that "Lost" had, or gained the same level of success, but "Paradise", a BGR favorite from 2025 might be coming close to it.

"Paradise" stars Sterling K. Brown as special agent Xavier Collins, who is assigned as head bodyguard for the U.S. president, Cal Bradford (James Marsden). Unfortunately, Collins fails his prime directive when he finds Bradford murdered in his room, with no clue of who is responsible. From here, an investigation begins to identify the unknown attacker, with potential threats closing in on Collins, who is desperate to find the truth.

While it might seem like we've spoiled the story in revealing the swift exit of Marsden's political figure, rest assured that this happens in the first episode. It also barely scratches the surface of the story "Paradise" has to tell, courtesy of a collaborator who already drew out an incredible performance from Brown in another show.