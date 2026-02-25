Tom Hardy's Acclaimed Series From The Peaky Blinders Creator Still Needs A Second Season

2017's period drama "Taboo" was truly a passion project of "Mad Max: Fury Road" star Tom Hardy. He co-created and co-wrote the series with Steven Knight (the father of "Peaky Blinders") and his own dad, Chips Hardy. But despite the generally positive reviews and good reception from viewers — and the fact that it was officially renewed by BBC One and FX for a follow-up right after its freshman season — "Taboo's" second season is still nowhere to be found more than nine years later.

Although both Hardy and Knight said in several interviews over the years that they want to continue the show, nothing has really come of those statements. I'm unsure whether 2026 will be the year when the morose adventurer and businessman James Delaney returns, but Knight did talk about the series briefly in a recent interview with Radio Times, which could give some hope to the fans. He said, "Well, Tom and I have talked about it, and I think we know what we would do. It's just finding the space. But I'd love to, I get asked about it — especially in the States, actually — I get asked about it a lot."

In their defense, it's quite understandable why "Taboo" has been sidelined for a while now. Knight's career pretty much blew up since "Peaky Blinders" became massive, and he's been extremely busy writing other shows like "See," "Rogue Heroes," and two 2025 sensations, Hulu's "A Thousand Blows" and Netflix's "House of Guinness." Meanwhile, Hardy shot "Dunkirk," was immersed in Marvel's "Venom" trilogy that took six years to make (and kind of wasted Hardy's talent), and returned to TV in the lead role of "MobLand" on Paramount+ in 2025 (which you should put on your watchlist if you love gritty mob dramas). With schedules like that, it's not exactly easy to find time for a rather low-key and underloved series that the two started nine years ago. But hope dies last, as they say.