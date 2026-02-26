Alien Director Ridley Scott Knows Where He Went Wrong With Prometheus

In 1979, Ridley Scott took a trip into a nightmarish region of space (fuelled by the real nightmares of H.R. Giger) and returned with a petrified crew and an extra passenger they'd rather not have picked up. "Alien" changed horror science fiction forever, demonstrating Scott as a capable and occasionally ingenious filmmaker bring a scary story to life that was caked in acid blood and broken rib cages.

Almost 40 years later, Scott returned to the universe of the perfect organism to explore how it came to be in "Prometheus." The hype was astronomical, courtesy of the star-studded cast, including Charlize Theron, Idris Elba, and Michael Fassbender, in a tale that was said to not be a direct prequel to "Alien," but rather share "strands of the DNA" with the franchise.

Bound to the original horror or not, "Prometheus" was met with a divisive reception, with some in awe of the polished space story that dared to ask where we came from, while the majority hoped for more alien activity of the Xenomorph variety. "They wanted to see more of the original [monster], and I thought he was definitely cooked, with an orange in his mouth," Scott told Yahoo! "So I thought: 'Wow, OK, I'm wrong'." From here, a course correction was made for the franchise, not because of audience demands, but because the response confirmed what Scott had always questioned.