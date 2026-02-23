This Netflix Spy Thriller Series From SWAT's Co-Creator Just Keeps Getting Better

Over the last few years, the number of lone heroes taking down terrorist threats, drug kingpins, or just flat-out bad guys has increased exponentially. Gone are the days of Kiefer Sutherland crying in a car as the seconds tick away in "24." Instead, television has found heroes in the likes of Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) in "Reacher," John Krasinski's impressive run at "Jack Ryan" that concluded in 2023, and even Charlie Cox reprising his role as the Devil of Hell's Kitchen in "Daredevil: Born Again." In the battle of streaming services, one guy keeping up the fight for Netflix is Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland, aka "The Night Agent," and he's only getting better with every mission he dares to take on.

Initially landing on the big red N in 2023, "The Night Agent" was adapted from the book of the same name by Matthew Quirk and by "The Shield" and "S.W.A.T." showrunner, Shawn Ryan. Basso plays Peter Sutherland, a desk-riding FBI agent appointed as the Night Agent, who mans a phone that is only called in a last resort. Would you believe it? The phone starts ringing. From here, our plucky agent is thrown into a dangerous conspiracy involving the niece of two spies who have been assassinated following a recent discovery. So begins a good old-fashioned cat-and-mouse thriller pulled right out of the '90s, where Basso is constantly on edge, hiding in alleys and standing between whoever is after the caller he's now sworn to protect.