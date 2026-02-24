Genetic Hearing Loss Might Be Treatable With A Common Drug

Over the years, we've seen more than our fair share of attempts to reverse hearing loss. While many options are more focused on finding new types of gene therapy solutions to help individuals suffering from congenital hearing loss, others are focused on bringing new therapies to life using existing drugs. That's the case with this latest research, which actually found an unexpected solution to help individuals suffering from congenital hearing: Viagra.

With some studies estimating that over one billion people are at risk of hearing loss from exposure to loud sounds, finding a cure for hearing loss is paramount. Although some are working toward ways to undo damaged hearing, other research, like a new study published by members of the international scientific community in the Journal of Clinical Investigation, is more focused on congenital hearing loss, which is hearing loss present at the time of birth, and finding unique ways to treat it.

According to this new research, scientists believe that a specific mutation found in a gene known as CPD may play a very important role in the manifestation of a rare type of hearing loss that can be passed down from generation to generation. Beyond just finding the gene that might be contributing to this congenital hearing loss, the researchers involved in the study say they may have actually found a therapy that can help mitigate the condition, thus helping to restore hearing in individuals that have lived with out it since birth. This isn't the first time we have seen research taking this kind of direction, but this new method relies heavily on Viagra to do the heavy lifting.