There's A Major EV Problem Everyone Worries About, And One State Wants To Fix It

When it comes to the state of electric vehicles, the opinions are different depending on who you ask. Some people are all for adopting EVs, while others claim they aren't as green as people make them out to be. While some of these claims have been disproven, there is one major problem that EVs suffer from that nobody has quite figured out yet: what we're going to do with all those old batteries they no longer need.

The battery cells that power Tesla, Rivian, and other electric vehicles are expensive to make, and while battery failure and replacement are far less common than some might argue, they can still happen. Even when the batteries aren't being replaced, what happens when these electric cars are totaled in wrecks or some other issue causes their battery to no longer work as intended? Well, it can't just go to the dump, as batteries are extremely flammable objects, and the materials used to make them are expensive to gather.

This also brings us to the proverbial elephant in the room: manufacturing costs. The creation of a single big car battery can often require mining large plots of land to gather the materials needed to construct the batteries themselves. This, some studies suggest, leads to the making of one electric car leaving a larger carbon footprint than making a single gas car does. So, how do we resolve all of these problems? Well, Colorado may have an answer.