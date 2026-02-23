Former Apple Employees Just Released A Weather App Replacement That Doesn't Suck

With Acme Weather, the app will account for less reliable forecasts. For example, if there's a possibility of light rain or other conditions that a main source could overlook, the forecast will look a lot different than if the weather tends to look more consistent, as it will feature a few gray lines of alternate predictions. According to the developers, this will make users come back more often to the app, but also help them understand when the prediction is more or less reliable, so they can check additional sources.

However, what they're building on top of that will make Acme Weather even more interesting, which is community reports. This Waze-like function is perfect for conditions that can quickly change. This way, users will be able to submit a report on how the weather is near them, as this can be a more accurate method of helping other people see if it's cloudy, really raining, or if there's just a drizzle around.

Other functionalities include a large number of apps that can give you a broader picture of the rain through the state or the country, snow, wind, and other warnings and so on. The app also offers proactive notifications to help you remember to check the app and avoid missing important weather changes. Users are also able to customize notifications depending on what they want to know about the day. The app will go as far as offering rainbow and beautiful sunset alerts, based on what local users have been reporting.