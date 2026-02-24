One Of The Most Popular Macs Will Now Be Made In America

During Trump's second term, the company's CEO Tim Cook promised it would invest up to $600 billion in the U.S. economy in the next four years. He also signaled Apple would, in some capacity, move its production to the United States. While the dream of making the iPhone in the U.S. might never come true, Tim Cook confirmed in an Apple press release that Mac Mini production will start in Houston, Texas, by the end of 2026.

That means Apple will start making, in the United States, one of its most popular computers. Since the company revealed the Mac Mini with the M4 chip, which we have reviewed, this computer has become a success due to its price tag and powerful processor. Scientists, developers, and other professionals have been buying and stacking up Mac Minis to run their own local AI models. Besides that, the Mac Mini is also a great product for those wanting a powerful Mac device at a budget.

Apple's focus shift to the U.S. had been announced years ago. During the first term of U.S. President Donald Trump, Apple committed to start manufacturing some of its products in the United States. At that moment, in September 2019, the chosen product was the Mac Pro. Apple started manufacturing the computer in Austin, Texas, due to a lower demand and higher price tag than its other products.