This Theoretical Spaceship Is Longer Than Most Cities Could And Transport Humans For Centuries

Mankind has imagined traveling to the stars (and what awaits us there) for as long as we can remember. However, the closest star system is Alpha Centauri, approximately 4.24 light-years away. If we plan on visiting, we'd need a ship like the Chrysalis, a theoretical generation ship helmed by Giacomo Infelise and his team of engineers and architects. If produced, the Chrysalis would stretch a massive 36 miles in length. By comparison, Manhattan Island is only 13.4 miles long.

Now, you're probably wondering why the Chrysalis would need to dwarf most cities. The crew of the USS Enterprise (NCC-1701D) from "Star Trek: The Next Generation" only needs a vessel that is 641 meters long, which isn't even half a mile. Well that's because they have faster-than-light travel technology (which might be possible according to some studies) and can drop by established outposts to stock up on supplies. The Chrysalis, meanwhile, is designed for the long haul, so it needs enough space to produce and recycle enough food, water, oxygen, gravity, and fuel to last thousands of humans for approximately 400 years.

While the Chrysalis project provides numerous details about the ship's design, it makes several assumptions, such as how the Chrysalis will generate energy for propulsion and other systems. The team behind the documents believes a "Direct Fusion Drive" that runs on helium-3 and deuterium will be best, but right now that's just an educated guess since nobody has a reactor that can sustain such a ship. And given recent trade wars, that dream might not come to fruition for a while.