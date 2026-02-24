Android Auto Users Are Experiencing A Frustrating Bug - But You Can Fix It

Android Auto can be a really handy tool, especially if you need to use navigation or just like listening to music while you drive. It's so handy, in fact, that many users continue to look for ways to add Android Auto to cars that don't support it out of the factory. Additionally, Google has continued to improve the service over the years by bringing Gemini to Android Auto last year and by expanding what it can do. While Gemini should technically give users even more access to natural voice commands, it seems Android Auto has been running into a bit of an issue in recent weeks, with users taking to Reddit and other online forums to complain about a particularly annoying bug that kicks in anytime they try to use voice commands in Google's answer to Apple CarPlay.

While some Redditors complaining about the issue noted that it began just a few days ago, we've also seen reports of voice commands not working in Android Auto since as far back as January of 2025. Now, whether those older issues are tied to the same cause as this latest batch is unlikely. However, both instances appear to have happened after the release of a recent update to the Google app. Unfortunately, Google has yet to actually address knowing about the problem. That means there isn't likely to be an immediate update to fix the issue. However, some members of the community have discovered a few ways to fix the issue, at least temporarily.