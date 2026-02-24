iOS 26.4 Beta Tests A Major Android Integration (That Won't Arrive Anytime Soon)

With iOS 26.4 beta 2, Apple announced it will finally start offering developers the ability to test RCS end-to-end encryption between iOS and Android devices. While this new message standard won't be available once iOS 26.4 is officially released, it seems the moment is approaching where sending messages from any device will be as convenient and safe as you'd expect.

According to Apple, "In this beta, RCS end-to-end encryption will become available for testing between Apple and Android devices. This feature is not shipping in this release and will be available to customers in future iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS 26 releases. End-to-end encryption is in beta and is not available for all devices or carriers. Conversations labeled as encrypted are encrypted end-to-end, so messages can't be read while they're sent between devices."

That said, developers, and in the near future, public beta testers, will have a glimpse of how effortless it is to send messages from an iPhone to an Android device, while taking advantage of the several benefits of RCS, and without worrying about their messages not having a higher standard of security.