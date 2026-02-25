One Of The Scariest Horror Movies Of The Past Decade Is Streaming On Peacock

Australian brothers Danny and Michael Phillipou's 2023 feature debut, "Talk to Me" — now available to stream on Peacock — exploded onto the horror scene as exceptionally well-made low-budget scary movies often do. Out of nowhere, without any real star, from two young filmmakers no one ever heard of, but with a fantastic high-concept that both captured Gen Z's attention and inspired virtually every horror veteran to tune in and find out what the fuss is about.

As we now know — since "Talk to Me" transformed into a modern classic pretty quickly — the fuss was about a severed, embalmed hand that a bunch of Aussie teenagers discovered had the ability to connect them with dead spirits whenever they asked it to "talk to me," and even possess them for a short time when they said "I let you in."

On the surface, the Phillipou brothers' breakout feature might've seemed like just another typical possession-horror, but thanks to their singular directorial vision, the two came pretty close to reinventing the genre — or at the very least, breathed new life into it in a way we haven't seen in a long time. Incredibly off-putting, dark as night, and dripping with visceral dread, "Talk to Me" earned a spot among the most thrilling and terrifying horrors of the last decade.