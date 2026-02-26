Everything New With The Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro
Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event introduced the latest entrants in its popular Galaxy S lineup of smartphones, including the brand-new Galaxy S26 Ultra, which has several cool new features. In addition to the Galaxy S26 series, the company also unveiled the new Galaxy Buds 4 Pro and Galaxy Buds 4 wireless earbuds. While the Galaxy Buds 4 are slightly more affordable, the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro will serve as the company's flagship wireless earbuds this year and take on the likes of Apple AirPods Pro 3.
The Buds 4 Pro feature a similar design to their predecessor, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, featuring a stem; however, there are quite a few notable changes on the design, sound, and active noise cancellation fronts. However, unlike the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+, which have gotten more expensive than their predecessors, the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro keep the same price tag as the Buds 3 Pro, and you'll have to shell out $250 for them. You can pick from three color options: black, white, and pink gold, the last of which is online exclusive. The preorders for Buds 4 Pro opened on February 25, with the announcement, and general availability starts March 11. So, if you are thinking of upgrading from the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro or an older version or simply looking to get a new pair of earbuds for your Samsung smartphone, here's everything that's new in the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro.
Updated design, improved audio, and better noise cancellation
One of the most prominent changes that you'll notice in the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro is the updated design. Although, as mentioned, Samsung has stuck with the stem design, it has flattened the stem from one side and added a brushed metal finish for a more striking look. The overall shape has also been tweaked slightly. You'll still use the stem to control audio; however, there are now grooves on the sides to find the exact area to pinch with your fingers. The case has also been revamped, and it no longer looks like an AirPods case.
Besides the design, the most notable change is in the built-in speakers. The Buds 4 Pro pack an 11mm "wider" woofer and a 5mm planar tweeter, which early reviews indicate are capable of producing clear and crisp sound. That said, you may have to do a bit of equalizing to get the most out of them. Active noise cancellation has also been enhanced. Plus, the Bluetooth version has been upgraded to 6.1 from Bluetooth 5.4 in the previous generation for better performance. Another new feature debuting with the Buds 4 Pro is head gesture support, which you can use with calls or Samsung's Bixby assistant, which has received several improvements.
Same battery life, IP rating, and more
Beyond all the new features introduced in the Buds 4 Pro, Samsung has kept a lot of what was good in the Buds 3 Pro. For example, the new earbuds are rated IP57 for dust and water resistance, meaning they can take a dive in up to one meter of fresh water for up to 30 minutes without sustaining damage. However, the case is still not water-resistant. Although Samsung has increased the battery size of the Buds 4 Pro from 53 mAh to 61 mAh, the overall battery life rating is still six hours with ANC and seven hours without it. The charging case takes the total battery backup to 26 hours with ANC and 30 hours without it.
Support for Samsung's proprietary Samsung Seamless Codec (SSC) with 24-bit/96kHz audio, spatial audio, Super Clear Call feature for clearer voice calls, and Adaptive EQ for dynamic frequency adjustment is also available. Additionally, you get voice detect and siren detect features as part of ANC from the previous generation that boost the ambient sound for you to have easier conversations or hear the crucial alerts around you.