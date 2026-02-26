Everything New With The Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event introduced the latest entrants in its popular Galaxy S lineup of smartphones, including the brand-new Galaxy S26 Ultra, which has several cool new features. In addition to the Galaxy S26 series, the company also unveiled the new Galaxy Buds 4 Pro and Galaxy Buds 4 wireless earbuds. While the Galaxy Buds 4 are slightly more affordable, the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro will serve as the company's flagship wireless earbuds this year and take on the likes of Apple AirPods Pro 3.

The Buds 4 Pro feature a similar design to their predecessor, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, featuring a stem; however, there are quite a few notable changes on the design, sound, and active noise cancellation fronts. However, unlike the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+, which have gotten more expensive than their predecessors, the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro keep the same price tag as the Buds 3 Pro, and you'll have to shell out $250 for them. You can pick from three color options: black, white, and pink gold, the last of which is online exclusive. The preorders for Buds 4 Pro opened on February 25, with the announcement, and general availability starts March 11. So, if you are thinking of upgrading from the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro or an older version or simply looking to get a new pair of earbuds for your Samsung smartphone, here's everything that's new in the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro.