Hayden Christensen's Forgotten 2008 Sci-Fi Movie Still Deserves A Sequel

You might remember Doug Liman's 2008 sci-fi-action-superhero hybrid, "Jumper," the way I do: an intriguing high-concept idea with a messy script and lackluster execution resulting in a total dumpster fire of a mid-budget blockbuster. Based on Steven Gould's 1992 bestselling novel of the same name — which later turned into a whole book series — "Jumper" starred "Star Wars" prequel dreamboat Hayden Christensen alongside Samuel L. Jackson, Rachel Bilson, Jamie Bell, and Diane Lane.

The plot followed Christensen's protagonist, David Rice, who discovered his ability to teleport at a young age and took advantage of it to lead a wealthy lifestyle. That's until he met Jackson's Roland, the leader of the Paladins, an organization dedicated to hunting down people like Rice (jumpers) since they deemed them a threat to society and mankind. It's baffling that "Jumper" came out the same year as Jon Favreau's "Iron Man" (which "Avengers: Doomsday" might still bring back) and Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight" (the masterpiece that once held the highest audience score on Rotten Tomatoes), yet still managed to succeed commercially in the face of such fierce competition.

Despite the fact that it garnered $225 million worldwide against its $85 million budget at the box office, Liman's movie was undeniably overshadowed by other far better genre flicks. It also didn't help that critics couldn't drag it through the mud fast enough, highlighting its various shortcomings in painstaking detail. Yet despite its tarnished legacy, "Jumper"s imaginative premise has the potential to be successfully revived either with a sequel or complete reboot that could present it in a new light. In fact, what many might not know is that it already received a spin-off TV series in 2018.