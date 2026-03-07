The Funniest Movie Of All Time, According To Science

Need a pick-me-up and don't quite know which comedy movie to put on? There's certainly a lot to choose from. It might only take Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly failing at interviews in "Step Brothers" to get the job done. Perhaps you always get chuckles from watching the late John Candy wake up with Steve Martin to find that those aren't really pillows in "Planes, Trains and Automobiles." While those laugh magnets are comedy gems in their own right, science has proven one film to be the funniest of all time.

In 2012, Forbes shared how now-defunct LoveFilm got down to the nitty (and giggle-filled) gritty to uncover which comedy movie was the funniest of all time. After polling their members on the top ten funniest movies, a dedicated batch of LoveFilm employees sat down and logged how often they laughed per minute for each entry. The top result was an absolute classic: none other than the 1980 Zucker-Abrahams-Zucker spoof "Airplane!"

"Surely you can't be serious?" we hear you cry. Well, we are serious. (Don't say it ... don't say it.) It turns out "Airplane!" delivered one laugh every 20 seconds, or three laughs per minute. With that rapid-fire pace, it's clear that — among the select few big-screen gut-busters on the list — the spoof set 30,000 feet high was ahead of the rest. That's not to say the runners-up weren't worth a chuckle or two, either.