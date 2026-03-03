The 2012 Thriller Movie That Helped Make Chris Pratt A Star Is Streaming On Netflix

Today, audiences associate Chris Pratt with multiple billion-dollar film franchises. He appears as Star-Lord in the best Marvel MCU phase 5 movie, and he plays Owen Grady in the "Jurassic World" series. Before that, Pratt was a comedic actor who was perhaps best known for his role on "Parks and Recreation." His transition toward being one of Hollywood's most desirable action stars began with the 2012 film "Zero Dark Thirty." The film earned dozens of distinguished accolades, including an Oscar. Chris Pratt appears in a supporting role, but it's a clear step toward his future as a leading man. "Zero Dark Thirty" is streaming now on Netflix.

In "Zero Dark Thirty," Pratt portrays a Navy SEAL participating in the hunt for al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. To prepare for his role as an elite military operative, Pratt underwent physical training to become nearly as toned as a real Navy SEAL. Kevin Feige, the producer of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, later met with Chris Pratt before his casting in "Guardians of the Galaxy." Feige pointed to an Instagram photo Pratt had shared during his training for "Zero Dark Thirty" and asked, "Can you get like this in six months? Can you do it again?" The rest is history for the actor who now regularly appears on-screen as a superhero, a dinosaur tamer, and so much more.