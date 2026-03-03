The 2012 Thriller Movie That Helped Make Chris Pratt A Star Is Streaming On Netflix
Today, audiences associate Chris Pratt with multiple billion-dollar film franchises. He appears as Star-Lord in the best Marvel MCU phase 5 movie, and he plays Owen Grady in the "Jurassic World" series. Before that, Pratt was a comedic actor who was perhaps best known for his role on "Parks and Recreation." His transition toward being one of Hollywood's most desirable action stars began with the 2012 film "Zero Dark Thirty." The film earned dozens of distinguished accolades, including an Oscar. Chris Pratt appears in a supporting role, but it's a clear step toward his future as a leading man. "Zero Dark Thirty" is streaming now on Netflix.
In "Zero Dark Thirty," Pratt portrays a Navy SEAL participating in the hunt for al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. To prepare for his role as an elite military operative, Pratt underwent physical training to become nearly as toned as a real Navy SEAL. Kevin Feige, the producer of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, later met with Chris Pratt before his casting in "Guardians of the Galaxy." Feige pointed to an Instagram photo Pratt had shared during his training for "Zero Dark Thirty" and asked, "Can you get like this in six months? Can you do it again?" The rest is history for the actor who now regularly appears on-screen as a superhero, a dinosaur tamer, and so much more.
The thrilling dramatization of a historic manhunt
"Zero Dark Thirty" is classified as a docudrama that recounts the final days of the United States' actual 10-year-long hunt for Osama bin Laden, but with many liberties taken for dramatic effect. The film stars Jessica Chastain as a CIA analyst whose insights prove instrumental in locating the al-Qaeda leader at long last. The Navy SEAL team DEVGRU carries out the fateful nighttime strike mission. Chris Pratt plays one of seven on-screen members of DEVGRU, with actor Joel Edgerton portraying the team's leader.
With a critic score of 91% on Rotten Tomatoes, "Zero Dark Thirty" is an undeniable feat of filmmaking. Even as a supporting actor sharing limited screen time with the other members of DEVGRU, the movie's acclaim and the behind-the-scenes work were more than enough to launch Chris Pratt's career as an action star. Of course, Chris Pratt plays beloved animated characters like Garfield and Mario these days as well. He's a multi-faceted talent with the filmography to show for it, and it's worth streaming "Zero Dark Thirty" on Netflix to see the exact moment where his career took a turn toward stardom.