Sylvester Stallone's Epic $855 Million Action Movie Franchise Is Streaming On Netflix

Back in the late-aughts, when news broke that Sylvester Stallone was making an action movie that reassembled some of the biggest action stars from the '80s, '90s, and early-2000s, millions of men's hearts skipped a beat. To see Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jet Li, Dolph Lundgren, Jason Statham, Bruce Willis, Eric Roberts, and Mickey Rourke together whooping bad guys at their respective ages? A dream come true. What none of us knew and expected back then was that the project titled "The Expendables" would turn into a massive action movie franchise (like "John Wick"), because it seemed ludicrous that these rapidly aging stars could do this for many more years.

And yet, as of 2026, the franchise counts four movies — all of them currently streaming on Netflix — with talks happening about a fifth installment that could possibly serve as a reboot. Despite the fact that Stallone officially announced after the fourth entry that he's done with kicking ass as far as his character Barney Ross goes. He's surely better off — especially since he's been killing it on TV as Dwight Manfredi in Taylor Sheridan's guilty pleasure gangster show, "Tulsa King" — given that "Expend4bles" delivered something that could only be described as a massive disappointment from every angle.

As much fun as the first and second films were, the third and fourth entries clearly indicated that very little meat is left on this once novel idea — and Stallone and company also began to run out of old-school action stars that could attract a crowd. The fourth film's extremely poor crash and burn performance at the box office (and among critics) was almost inevitable. But before then, long-time fans surely had a blast — or two, to be exact.