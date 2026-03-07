Why There's Simply No Need For Disc Drives Anymore

If you were to buy a new laptop, you'd have a hard time finding one with a built-in disc drive that can read CDs, DVDs, or Blu-ray discs. That's been the case for years, with Apple famously starting the trend of releasing laptop models without disc drives in 2008. The first-generation MacBook Air featured an ultra-slim design that many competitors tried to replicate in the years that followed. That light Air chassis design was possible largely because the laptop didn't have a disc drive.

More recently, gaming consoles have also started shipping without disc drives, though vendors like Sony and Microsoft still also offer models featuring disc drives. Traditional desktop PCs sometimes feature disc drives, but even this product category can ship without them. This shift indicates there's really no need for disc drives for most people, as other alternatives exist for consuming content and storing media.

Disc drives are the remnants of a period in the computing age when physical discs were the go-to solution for installing software, playing games, watching movies, and storing information. But several separate advancements make disc drives unnecessary for most people. Internet speeds have increased significantly, making video- and game-streaming experiences possible. Software, including games, can be purchased from online stores and downloaded directly on a laptop, desktop, or console, just as it happens with app purchases on mobile phones. Cloud services offer subscriptions that can accommodate various data storing and sharing needs. Solid-state drives (SSD) are much faster than a CD, DVD, or Blu-ray disc, plus they're smaller and easier to carry around.