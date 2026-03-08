China Is Doing More Than Just Turning Deserts Into Fertile Soil

Over the past 60 years, scientists in China have been working on a project that could change how we approach the ongoing risks of desertification throughout the world. The idea is to take sandy, desert areas and then transform them into places where fertile soil can finally exist again. The benefit is two-fold. Not only would it create more fertile soil in those areas, but it would also increase the strength of the soil against erosion.

When you think about deserts, the first thing to spring to mind is likely the most iconic sandy place on our planet, the Sahara Desert. While humanity may have actually helped slow the desertification of the Sahara and places like it, it's clear that the problem hasn't been solved, as arid areas continue to erode and become drier. That's why the Chinese are taking action, particularly in the Tengger and Kubuqi Deserts in the north of the country.

Finding ways to improve soil quality and slow erosion has been a key goal for Chinese scientists over the past several decades. In fact, a study published in the journal Soil Biology and Biochemistry in 2020 actually looked at a process that scientists have been using for over 60 years now. That process relies heavily on what researchers refer to as induced biological soil crusts (IBSCs), which basically act as barriers to protect soil and slow erosion, not only by trapping nutrients within, but also by holding everything together even in some of the harshest of winds.