Keanu Reeves And Robert Downey Jr.'s Animated Sci-Fi Movie Was Way Ahead Of Its Time

Richard Linklater's box office flop "A Scanner Darkly" was surely a strange sci-fi film to come out in 2006. Then again, the writer-director often tends to make movies that come with either an unusual idea or some intriguing concept designed to lure the viewer in. Think of the "Before Trilogy" that he shot with 9-year intervals, reflecting on the time that has passed through his recurring main characters, or "Boyhood," which he filmed over almost 12 years to deliver the ultimate coming-of-age flick that tracks the evolution and change of a young boy from age 6 to 18 in real time.

"A Scanner Darkly," based on a Phillip K. Dick novel (just like this underrated series starring A-listers), marked his first venture into science fiction and his second into adult animation. Starring Keanu Reeves, Robert Downey Jr., Winona Ryder, and Woody Harrelson, the film was initially shot digitally as live-action and later converted into animation by using the interpolated rotoscope technique, which Linklater first implemented in his 2001 feature, "Waking Life."

The plot follows a utopian world in the near future where America's war on drugs was lost, and the highly addictive drug called Substance D runs rampant among the population. Bob Arctor (Reeves) is an undercover government agent and narcotics officer who attempts to infiltrate a small group of addicts by becoming one of them. However, his use of D significantly alters his brain and causes him to develop a split personality. The film essentially depicts his mental and emotional unravelling while undercover in a totalitarian society.